India's alternative medicine industry grows, boosted by COVID-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI: Ms Sharda Kaunse has relied on Indian herbal medicine all her life, not just for personal use, but also to treat others in her community.

They trust her knowledge - passed down from generation to generation - of the ancient Indian herbal therapy called ayurveda.

“No pills, no syrups. My grandparents fed us herbal medicine right from my birth. You take the appropriate herbs, smash them up like this – or boil them – and you’re good to go,” she told CNA.

Ingredients that go into making the ayurvedic medicines cost a fraction of modern medicine, just a few cents. Part of the practice of such an alternative is out of necessity. Seeing a doctor is out of the question for Ms Sharda.

“You go to a doctor and he’ll give you a prescription. Nobody earns in my family. I cannot afford that," she said.

Millions like Sharda Kaunse across the country who struggle to make a living rely on ayurveda because it's affordable and has been trusted through generations.

But many others take it because they simply don’t trust modern medicine.