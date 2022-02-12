Hindu hardliners protest Kashmir tweets in Modi's home state

AHMEDABAD, India: Hundreds of Hindu nationalist protesters marched in the Indian state of Gujarat on Saturday (Feb 12), prompting the closure of stores owned by several multinational companies caught up in a furore over social media posts supporting disputed Kashmir.

The messages were posted last week by the Pakistani branches of firms including the Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors, fast food chain Domino's Pizza and Yum Brands' Pizza Hut and KFC, which also operate in India.

They were issued by the companies on Feb 5 to coincide with Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day, held annually to commemorate the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination, and caused anger among social media users in India.