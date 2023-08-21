Australia's biggest warship deployed in Philippine drills

ON BOARD THE HMAS CANBERRA: Australia's largest warship took part in joint drills with the Philippines and the United States in the disputed South China Sea on Monday (Aug 21), as they seek to strengthen defence ties in the face of China's growing military presence.

China deploys hundreds of coast guard, navy and other vessels to patrol and militarise reefs in the contested waters, which it claims almost entirely despite an international ruling that its position has no legal basis.

The HMAS Canberra is one of several ships involved in Exercise Alon in the Philippines, which is being held for the first time as part of Australia's annual Indo-Pacific Endeavour activity. Alon is Tagalog for "wave".

More than 2,000 troops from Australia and the Philippines are taking part in the Aug 14 to Aug 31 air, sea and land exercises. About 150 US Marines are also participating.

Monday's simulated air assault in the south of the Philippine island of Palawan happened around 200km from the Spratly Islands, where long-standing tensions between Manila and Beijing have flared.

"Like the Philippines, Australia wants a peaceful, stable and prosperous region which respects sovereignty and which is guided by rules-based order," Hae Kyong Yu, Australia's ambassador to Manila, said at Tarumpitao Point Airfield.

Such exercises were "critical" because "through these, we are putting our words into action", she said.