Hong Kong activists fade from view as national security case drags

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists have disappeared from view as their prosecution under a security law drags into its second year, with lawyers and family members warning the defendants are losing faith in the courts.

The 47 activists make up a swathe of the city's depleted democracy movement, from veteran former lawmakers to young firebrands and community organisers as well as academics and unionists.

Charged with subversion, the majority have been held in custody for more than a year and the few granted bail must adhere to strict speech curbs.

Most of what has occurred during pre-trial hearings is blanketed by reporting restrictions, even though the defendants want them lifted. And their trial is not expected to begin until at least 2023.

"The prosecution and the court are making the defendants invisible in plain sight," legal scholar Eric Lai of Georgetown University told AFP.

Using the national security law Beijing imposed in 2020 following huge democracy protests, authorities targeted the activists for organising an unofficial poll to choose opposition candidates.

Some observers have voiced alarm about how lengthy pre-trial proceedings under the law have generated precedent-setting decisions without public scrutiny.

The hearings, Lai said, have produced "very substantial evaluations that are rarely seen in ordinary criminal cases" including detailed discussions over the security law's stricter bail terms, the admissibility of evidence as well as shifting prosecution charges.

"(Court) procedures should be more open and transparent so the public can see how the court handled the cases and what it did to protect the integrity of trial."

CHANGING LEGAL LANDSCAPE

Hong Kong faces scrutiny over whether its internationally respected common law legal system can be maintained as China cracks down on dissent with the security law, which has ensnared some 170 people.

Last month, two of Britain's most senior judges pulled out of sitting on Hong Kong's top court citing the law's impact on freedoms, though nine other foreign judges confirmed they would stay.

The prosecution of the 47 activists is seen as a legal litmus test.