Hong Kong to allow international travellers for first time since 2020

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will allow non-residents to enter the financial hub from May for the first time in more than two years, a small step in unwinding stringent coronavirus restrictions which have turned the city into one of the world's most isolated places.

Hong Kong's rules for airlines that carry infected COVID-19 patients will also be eased slightly, the government said in a statement on Friday (Apr 22), with the threshold for suspending incoming flights rising to five infected passengers from three currently.

A ban on individual airline routes will be shortened to five days from seven.

Foreign travellers will be subjected to the same procedure as residents, the government said.

The announcement comes with daily infections less than 1000 for more than a week from a peak of more than 70,000 on Mar 3.