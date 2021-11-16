Hong Kong AmCham president resigns over city's quarantine rules

HONG KONG: The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said on Tuesday (Nov 16) she is resigning as she cannot appeal to the city's government to ease COVID-19 restrictions at the same time as having to undergo quarantine herself.

The Hong Kong government has come under immense pressure to open borders or risk losing executives and investment amid some of the world's strictest quarantine rules, which some fear could hamper the city's standing as a global financial centre.

"It is not in my nature to advocate on something, and then embark on quarantine like a stooge," Tara Joseph, who is currently in the United States and would face three weeks of hotel quarantine if she returned to the city, told Reuters.

"Hong Kong has entered a new phase so quickly and it should appeal to people who don't mind its new normal and see opportunities. American companies have a lot to navigate in the coming few years but there is always potential in Hong Kong."