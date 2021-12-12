Hong Kong's annual harbour swim resumes after three years

HONG KONG: An annual swim across Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour was held on Sunday (Dec 12) for the first time in three years, after being cancelled due to the protests and then the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Habour Race is one of a few major sporting events permitted to resume this year in the financial hub.

However, under the government's strict anti-virus restrictions only half of the usual 3,000 swimmers were allowed to compete, and all were required to have received two vaccinations and tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the event.