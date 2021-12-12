Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Hong Kong's annual harbour swim resumes after three years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Hong Kong's annual harbour swim resumes after three years

Hong Kong's annual harbour swim resumes after three years

Swimmers wait at the starting point of the annual harbour swimming race in Hong Kong. (Photo: AFP/Bertha WANG)

12 Dec 2021 02:12PM (Updated: 12 Dec 2021 02:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: An annual swim across Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour was held on Sunday (Dec 12) for the first time in three years, after being cancelled due to the protests and then the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Habour Race is one of a few major sporting events permitted to resume this year in the financial hub.

However, under the government's strict anti-virus restrictions only half of the usual 3,000 swimmers were allowed to compete, and all were required to have received two vaccinations and tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the event.

Competitors swim during a harbour race at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong on Dec 12, 2021. (Photo: AP/Kin Cheung)
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) attends a harbour race at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong on Dec 12, 2021. (Photo: AP/Kin Cheung)
Competitors swim during a harbour race at the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on Dec. 12, 2021.(Photo: AP/Kin Cheung)

Double Olympic silver medal-winner Siobhan Haughey was among a number of professional athletes leading cheers for the swimmers when they plunged into the cool seawater as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's airhorn blared.

Leung Yuen-ying, 79, the oldest swimmer this year, joined the race with her daughter.

"My father used to race this so I have a special feeling for it," Leung told reporters.

"I hope that one generation after another can continue to have this meaningful event in Hong Kong," she said.

Competitors prepare for a harbour race at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong on Dec. 12, 2021. (Photo: AP/Kin Cheung)
Competitors line up for a harbour race at the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on Dec. 12, 2021. (Photo: AP/Kin Cheung)
Competitors line up for a harbour race at the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on Dec 12, 2021. (Photo: AP/Kin Cheung)

Harbour Race was scrapped last year thanks to the pandemic with the massive demonstrations rocking the city causing its cancellation in 2019.

First held in 1906, it has been suspended for two periods in history -- for five years in the 1940s around the Japanese occupation, and for three decades thanks to pollution before being reinstated in 2011.

The resumption of the race comes as the city reports zero local infections for months as well as maintaining strict quarantine rules for arrivals.

Hong Kong has recorded nearly 12,500 infections and 213 deaths from the coronavirus.

Source: AFP/ic

Related Topics

Hong Kong

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us