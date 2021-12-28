Hong Kong Apple Daily founder and staff face new sedition charge

HONG KONG: Hong Kong prosecutors on Tuesday (Dec 28) filed a "seditious publications" charge against jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai who already faces charges under a tough national security law that critics say has stifled freedoms in the Asian financial hub.

Lai, 74, the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, appeared in court alongside six other former Apple Daily staff. The daily tabloid closed in June after authorities raided the newspaper, arrested staff on national security grounds and froze assets.

Lai already faces two charges under a national security law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony last June, including collusion with a foreign country.

The additional sedition charge accuses Lai of conspiracy to print, publish, sell, distribute "seditious publications" between April 2019 and Jun 24, 2021.

Prosecutors allege that the publications could "bring into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection" against the Hong Kong and Chinese governments, according to the charge sheet seen by Reuters.