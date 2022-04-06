Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Hong Kong arrests six activists on accusation of sedition
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Hong Kong arrests six activists on accusation of sedition

Hong Kong arrests six activists on accusation of sedition

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Two International Finance Centre (IFC), HSBC headquarters and Bank of China are seen in Hong Kong, on Jul 13, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

06 Apr 2022 02:32PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 02:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police arrested six activists on Wednesday (Apr 6) for suspected sedition and contravention of a national security law in connection with what the police called "causing nuisance" at court hearings in December and January.

Police, who typically do not identify arrested people, said the six were aged from 32 to 67, had been arrested for “having purposely caused nuisance" during various court hearings they attended.

They had been being detained for further investigation, police said.

Media said those arrested included Leo Tang, a former vice-chairman of the now disbanded Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) and citizen journalist Siew Yun-long.

The six were accused of “affecting jurisdictional dignity and court operations” at the High Court, the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts and the Eastern Magistrates' Courts, between December 2021 and January 2022.

Police raided their homes and seized “records of conspiracy to cause nuisance in the courts” as evidence.

The Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Tang or Siew for comment.

The HKCTU was once the largest independent trade union in the former British colony, but was among dozens of groups forced to disband after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in 2020.

The law punishes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, and has been criticised by Western governments as a tool to suppress dissent and curb freedoms.

Chinese authorities reject those assertions saying the law has brought stability to the financial hub after sometimes-violent mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula, intended to guarantee its freedoms, including the right to protest and an independent judiciary.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Hong Kong

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us