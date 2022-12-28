Hong Kong asks Japan to reverse 'hasty' COVID-19 flight curbs

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday (Dec 28) asked Japan to remove restrictions on direct flights from the city, which were imposed following the explosion of coronavirus cases in mainland China.

The city deployed similar curbs during its own fight against COVID-19, including rapid bans on airlines for carrying virus-positive passengers and travel restrictions for nations with major outbreaks.

Japan became one of the first countries to impose China-specific travel restrictions this week as infections surged across the mainland following the dismantling of Beijing's zero-COVID strategy.

They include restricting direct flights from Hong Kong to four airports - Tokyo's Narita and Haneda, Kansai in Osaka and Nagoya's Chubu.

Hong Kong's transport department said Wednesday it was "greatly disappointed by Japanese authorities' hasty decision during the peak tourist season".

The department said it had contacted the Japanese consulate in Hong Kong to "solemnly request" a reversal of the decision - which takes effect from Friday.

It added that the affected airlines have been told they can still fly empty planes to the restricted airports to pick up any stranded passengers in the coming days.