Hong Kong business start-up scene buzzing, but short of talent and support
Hong Kong has no shortage of tech entrepreneurs with ideas, but investors are slow to put money into projects.
Hong Kong tech entrepreneur Lucas Cheung Wing-lung has suffered failure and relished success over just three years in the city’s fast-growing start-up scene.
The online commerce platform he set up in 2019 to sell handbags flopped.
“That was an epic fail, but a valuable lesson to realise my capabilities and the reason for my failure – my lack of knowledge about handbag design and the market,” the 27-year-old said.
Undeterred, he used about HK$300,000 (US$38,489) of his savings and, with his partner, started 26 Hz the same year to help clients promote their products with tech solutions, including augmented and virtual reality.
“The most difficult stage was the first six months when you had to burn your money without any income,” he said, recalling the early days. “Every morning I woke up wondering how I could find clients.”
He pretended to be a jobseeker, showing up at multiple interviews where he came clean and pitched his firm’s services.
The ploy helped him net many clients before advertising veteran Aaron Lau, founder of Gusto Collective, acquired Cheung’s 26 Hz in November 2020 and made him managing partner.
The start-up’s staff strength has since grown from 14 to 170 and expanded from Hong Kong to offices in Shanghai, Tokyo and London, and it is among the lucky few to turn a profit every year. The group recently raised US$23 million in seed funding.
Cheung’s enterprise is part of a buzzing start-up scene as Hong Kong pursues its goal of becoming an international hub of innovation and technology (I&T), a target outlined by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the country’s 14th five-year plan.
The Hong Kong government has invested more than HK$150 billion for I&T development in the past five years, with the number of start-ups soaring from about 1,000 in 2014 to about 4,000 this year, with more than 13,800 employees.
Venture capital investment has also risen from HK$1.24 billion to nearly HK$42 billion.
But there are questions dogging Hong Kong’s ambitions to be a global tech hub amid keen competition from the region, not least whether it has the talent and support that start-ups need to thrive.
One setback is that the city’s workforce shrank by 140,000 over the past two years in a wave of emigration following political changes in Hong Kong and the stringent COVID-19 curbs.
TOUGH TO FIND CLIENTS, INVESTORS AND TALENT
After setting up his company making robots in 2019, Victor Lee Kwok-hong learned that persuading investors and finding the talent he needed would not be easy.
A former founding member of logistics platform GoGoX, he set up Rice Robotics with four engineering partners to develop indoor delivery robots for a growing market in Asia – the elderly with mobility difficulties.
“Using robots in place of delivery workers will reduce the need for labour and energy, producing the best cost-effective results,” Lee, 33, said.
His team developed a prototype with HK$1 million and went on to raise HK$3 million in seed funding, but persuading potential investors proved a daunting process as many poured cold water on their ideas and products.
“They challenge you and ask if your business makes sense as there are other competitors, using all the harsh words you can imagine,” he said.
“This is a painful process for every start-up. Out of 100 prospective investors you speak to, only one or two are willing to believe in your product or write you a cheque.”
It was the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic that marked a turning point for the company in 2020.
When travellers were compelled to be quarantined in hotels under Hong Kong’s harsh pandemic restrictions, demand shot up for Rice robots to deliver food to confined hotel guests.
And, as thorough cleaning became critical everywhere, Lee’s company introduced Jasmine, the robot able to perform disinfection tasks.Priced at more than HK$100,000 per unit, Jasmine became a hit, snapped up by quarantine hotels and used at commercial and residential buildings too.
The spike in demand attracted new funding and orders shot up 300 per cent from 2020 to the end of last year. The company now has 26 staff and has opened a branch office in Japan.
But Lee said he faced a new challenge in expanding further – finding enough talent to hire.
“The brain drain is especially serious among those aged 18 to 35, but I don’t see enough government support to retain and attract talent,” he said.
PLENTY OF HELP, BUT ECOSYSTEM IS LACKING
There are 17 funding schemes under the government’s Innovation and Technology Fund (ITF), with various programmes provided by publicly funded institutions such as the Hong Kong Science Park, Cyberport and other research and development centres.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced in his policy address in October that investment in local start-ups under the Innovation and Technology Venture Fund (ITVF) would go up from HK$1.7 billion this year to at least HK$4 billion in 2027.
As at the end of last year, the ITF has supported 27,466 projects with approved total funding of about HK$26.5 billion across various industrial sectors, including foundation industries, IT, electrical and electronics, and biotechnology.
On Thursday (Dec 22), the government released a policy blueprint on the development of the innovation and technology sector, including goals to increase the number of start-ups from the current 3,755 to around 7,000 in 10 years and the number of locally based unicorn enterprises from 12 to 30 over the same time frame.
The authorities also aimed to boost the number of IT professionals based in Hong Kong to no less than 100,000 in 2032, more than double the current 45,310.
The government said it would step up liaison with the IT industry so as to assist start-ups to cultivate entrepreneurship, explore more business opportunities, and support their continuous innovation.
Leonard Chan Tik-yuen, chairman of the Hong Kong Innovative Technology Development Association, said what was missing was a holistic plan to create an ecosystem for start-ups.
“The government is moving in the right direction with various funding schemes to support targeted technologies, but it remains a question mark if the funding support is enough to help start-ups fly high,” he said.
“Many start-ups have failed, but there is a lack of an ecosystem to help struggling ones to survive.”
Last year, the Hong Kong X Foundation listed 18 unicorns – privately held start-ups valued at over US$1 billion – with strong links such as being founded or having their headquarters in the city.
Most were involved in high-end manufacturing, robotics and artificial intelligence, including “super unicorns” DJI, SenseTime and Lalamove, valued at more than US$10 billion each.
But Chan said these successful companies were not a game changer, and did not help to create the environment for other types of start-ups and industries to thrive, benefiting a wider range of tech talent and users.
“There should be specific acceleration programmes for successful start-ups to help the smaller ones via partnerships or outsourcing projects,” he said.
Lim Long-hei, chief executive officer of Robocore, which he founded in 2019 and is the Hong Kong distributor of Israeli-made Temi robots, said the city lacked a solid investor network found in many countries and cities.
“Take Shenzhen for example, a bunch of seed investors and IPO investors are actively looking for tech initiatives by start-ups and putting money into them,” he said.
They appeared to invest in as many start-ups as possible, regardless who looked most likely to succeed.
“If one makes it and becomes a unicorn, that’s enough to cover other investment losses. I don’t see investors like that in Hong Kong at all,” he said.
By comparison, he added, Hong Kong investors tended to scrutinise every detail to be sure of profits before deciding to put their money in a project.
Jason Yuen, 26, recalled how desperate he was for a helping hand after he and two partners co-founded Socif in 2018, providing smart traffic systems and analyses.
As students at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, they succeeded in developing a real-time arrival system for minibuses serving the campus.
They set up their company after graduating and hired seven employees, but there were times when Yuen thought of giving up.
“For over a year we had zero income, without a single client. Despite having some government funding, we did not have enough money to pay the staff their salaries. I struggled over whether to call it quits,” he recalled.
Then telecommunications company HKT landed a HK$65 million smart transport contract from the government for the city’s green minibuses and contracted the work to Socif.
That first break brought more business from bus operators, the MTR Corporation and construction consultants, all wanting traffic flow analyses.
Government funding of about HK$4 million helped the firm through its teething troubles too.
“We chose to hang on because we saw great potential for a smart transport system in Hong Kong with government policy support,” said Yuen, whose company now earns an annual revenue of HK$5 million.
"CUT RED TAPE TO SUPPORT START-UPS FASTER"
Professor Christopher Chao, director of policy research for innovation and technology at Polytechnic University, agreed that the support system for start-ups was not well established, but said things had begun looking up over the past two years.
“Markets are key for the ecosystem for start-ups. They have the research, ideas and even products, but not many investors are willing to try,” he said. “The government can do more by actively adopting products and technologies innovated by local start-ups.”
He also suggested that the government speed up the application process for its funding schemes to help start-ups.
“Cash flow is the most important thing for companies, especially start-ups. How can they survive if the government audits everything for three to four months?” he asked.
“If you decide to use money dedicated to helping start-ups, you shouldn’t be worrying about losses.”
Chao said investors in Hong Kong tended to be conservative about backing start-ups because most were in traditional industries.
“Investors need to be willing to bear more risks,” he said, adding that they could make a difference in helping local start-ups take advantage of opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, which connects Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong.
Sunny Tan, chairman of the Hong Kong Productivity Council said while American start-ups had Silicon Valley, local companies could tap into the bay area, which Beijing wants to turn into a showcase technological and economic hub.
“What an ecosystem needs are talent, money, products and a market,” he said, adding that the Greater Bay Area provided opportunities.
He said start-ups would find it easier to raise funds in future as the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) was revising its listing rules next year to encourage fundraising by advanced technology enterprises that have yet to meet profit and trading record requirements.
“Hong Kong is a financial centre that can meet the needs of our start-up community. We don’t have any issues with legal support, financing channels and investors,” Tan said.
Lucas Cheung, for one, is grateful for the support his branding solutions start-up received at the right time.
The summer blockbuster hit Warriors Of Future has led his Gusto Collective into creating a community of fans of the movie, which is about two armoured warriors leading a team to defend Earth from the invasion of a lethal alien plant, Pandora.
One Cool Group, founded by the film’s producer and actor Louis Koo Tin-lok, hired the company to produce a mobile game called Warriors Of Future: Collective and 10,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on its characters.
“Koo came to us to see if we could design NFTs for the film. I told him it should not be just a one-off thing,” Cheung recalled.
The deal was a business boost for Cheung’s start-up, as the sci-fi action thriller raked in more than HK$83 million, making it the highest-grossing Asian film of all time in Hong Kong.
“I convinced Koo to build a community like a fan club to keep his NFT entertainment series alive, like Disney’s Marvel series, with a variety of other film-based products such as cartoons, games and toys,” he said.