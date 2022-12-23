Hong Kong business start-up scene buzzing, but short of talent and support

Hong Kong tech entrepreneur Lucas Cheung Wing-lung has suffered failure and relished success over just three years in the city’s fast-growing start-up scene.



The online commerce platform he set up in 2019 to sell handbags flopped.



“That was an epic fail, but a valuable lesson to realise my capabilities and the reason for my failure – my lack of knowledge about handbag design and the market,” the 27-year-old said.



Undeterred, he used about HK$300,000 (US$38,489) of his savings and, with his partner, started 26 Hz the same year to help clients promote their products with tech solutions, including augmented and virtual reality.

“The most difficult stage was the first six months when you had to burn your money without any income,” he said, recalling the early days. “Every morning I woke up wondering how I could find clients.”

He pretended to be a jobseeker, showing up at multiple interviews where he came clean and pitched his firm’s services.



The ploy helped him net many clients before advertising veteran Aaron Lau, founder of Gusto Collective, acquired Cheung’s 26 Hz in November 2020 and made him managing partner.



The start-up’s staff strength has since grown from 14 to 170 and expanded from Hong Kong to offices in Shanghai, Tokyo and London, and it is among the lucky few to turn a profit every year. The group recently raised US$23 million in seed funding.

Cheung’s enterprise is part of a buzzing start-up scene as Hong Kong pursues its goal of becoming an international hub of innovation and technology (I&T), a target outlined by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the country’s 14th five-year plan.



The Hong Kong government has invested more than HK$150 billion for I&T development in the past five years, with the number of start-ups soaring from about 1,000 in 2014 to about 4,000 this year, with more than 13,800 employees.



Venture capital investment has also risen from HK$1.24 billion to nearly HK$42 billion.



But there are questions dogging Hong Kong’s ambitions to be a global tech hub amid keen competition from the region, not least whether it has the talent and support that start-ups need to thrive.



One setback is that the city’s workforce shrank by 140,000 over the past two years in a wave of emigration following political changes in Hong Kong and the stringent COVID-19 curbs.