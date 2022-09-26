Hong Kong cardinal among activists on trial over protest fund

HONG KONG: A 90-year-old Hong Kong cardinal will go on trial alongside four supporters on Monday (Sep 26) over their role in running a fund to help defend people arrested in anti-government protests.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, one of Asia's highest-ranking Catholic clerics, was originally detained earlier this year under a national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong to quell dissent.

His arrest for "colluding with foreign forces" sent shock waves through the city's Catholic community and renewed criticism of the Vatican's warming ties with Beijing, including from fellow senior clerics.

Police have not yet charged Zen with a national security offence, which can carry up to life in jail.

Instead, he and his fellow defendants, including activist and singer Denise Ho and veteran human rights barrister Margaret Ng, are being prosecuted for the less serious offence of failing to properly register their defence fund as a society.

If convicted they face a fine of up to HK$10,000 (US$1,274) but no jail time. All have pleaded not guilty.