Hong Kong's Cardinal Zen among six fined over fund for protesters

HONG KONG: One of Asia's most senior Roman Catholic clerics, Cardinal Joseph Zen, 90, was found guilty of failing to register a now-disbanded fund for pro-democracy protesters and fined HK$4,000 (US$512) on Friday (Nov 25) by a Hong Kong court.

The May arrest of Zen and four others by the city's national security police had triggered criticism from some Western governments, as it was seen to be part of a crackdown on dissent under a sweeping national security law imposed by China.

In her judgment, Principal Magistrate Ada Yim said the fund "had political objectives and thus it was not established solely for charitable purposes".

Four other trustees of the fund, including barrister Margaret Ng, scholar Hui Po-keung, politician Cyd Ho and singer Denise Ho were fined the same amount, while Sze Ching-wee, its secretary, was fined a smaller amount.

Zen, who has long been a staunch advocate of democratic rights and freedoms and a critic of the Chinese Communist Party, stressed that the fund had aimed to help people in need.