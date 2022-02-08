Hong Kong leader says city to stick with 'dynamic zero' COVID-19 strategy for now

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Feb 8) that the Asian financial hub would stick to a "dynamic zero" COVID-19 strategy to contain the virus as authorities face their biggest test yet to control a record number of infections.

Lam who was speaking at a weekly news briefing said she would announce further COVID-19 restrictions later in the day after the city saw a "shocking" new record of over 600 infections on Monday.

For now, Lam said, the best option was to adhere to the "dynamic zero" strategy employed by mainland China to suppress all coronavirus outbreaks as soon as possible.

"We should contain the spread of the virus as much and as fast as possible," she said.

"We need your support, we need your cooperation. You only need to stay at home."