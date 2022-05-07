Hong Kong chief executive election: Dual accountability system fraught with challenges

HONG KONG: On Sunday (May 8), more than 1,400 members of Hong Kong’s Election Committee will meet to select the next leader of the city.

With former chief secretary John Lee being nominated as the only candidate for the city’s sixth chief executive post, he is expected to easily cross the 750-vote threshold required to be elected.

By law, Hong Kong’s leader will also need to be appointed by the central government in Beijing, giving the position unique dual accountability. But in reality, the outcomes of these elections have been tightly controlled by Beijing.

Political observers interviewed by CNA say that power imbalance and diminishing trust between Beijing and the people of Hong Kong make the dual accountability system increasingly untenable.

"That dual accountability system is difficult to manage, especially for people without political skills," said Professor John Burns who is with the politics department of the University of Hong Kong.

"If you look at the past history of our chief executives, we’ve had two business people and two civil servants. None of them have had political skills, none of them have had charisma, because that is not what Beijing is after.”

Beijing argues that without frequent changes in government, China has been able to plan for the long term. However, none of the Hong Kong leaders handpicked by Beijing has been able to serve out two full terms, or 10 years in total, as permitted by the Basic Law.

The “one country, two systems” principle is enshrined in the Basic Law, which is regarded as Hong Kong’s mini constitution.