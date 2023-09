Typhoon Saola slams southern China after battering Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Typhoon Saola roared ashore in southern China early on Saturday (Sep 2) as a weakened but still dangerous threat that has lashed Hong Kong and forced millions to hunker down for one of the region's strongest storms in decades.

Tens of millions of people across Hong Kong, Shenzhen and other southern Chinese megacities had braced for the menace of a cyclone rated as a super typhoon.

And while it delivered a fierce but glancing blow to the special administrative region, Saola - now downgraded to a severe typhoon - landed south of Hong Kong with its toughest blows.

China's National Meteorological Center said Saola made landfall at around 3.30am on Saturday (4.30am, Singapore time) to the south of the city of Zhuhai in Guangdong province, south of casino hub Macau.

More than 880,000 people were evacuated across two Chinese provinces ahead of Saola making landfall, hundreds of flights were cancelled across the region, and trees were uprooted around the rain-battered streets of Hong Kong.

China's national weather office predicted Saola "may become the strongest typhoon to make landfall in the Pearl River Delta since 1949", referring to a low-lying region that includes Hong Kong, Macau and much of Guangdong province.

With a direct hit possible, authorities in Hong Kong had raised the warning level Friday evening to the city's highest - T10 - which had only been issued 16 times since World War II before Saola.

By 3.40 am, after more than seven long hours under T10, Hong Kong downgraded to level T8. But with dangerous gusts up to 139kmh they urged residents to remain vigilant.

"As gales and violent squalls are still occurring in places, precautions should not yet be relaxed," the Hong Kong Observatory warned in a bulletin.