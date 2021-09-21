Iron curtain falls on Hong Kong cinema as censors demand cuts

HONG KONG: Once renowned for world-class cinema, Hong Kong's film industry was already struggling before the latest hurdle - Chinese mainland-style censorship as authorities take their purge of dissent into the cultural sphere.

Filmmaker Mok Kwan-ling's heart sank when the email from the government censors dropped.

In June, authorities announced all films would now be scrutinised for "national security" breaches. Mok's was the first known to have fallen foul of these rules.

For months, she had been putting together her debut, a 27-minute drama inspired by the many young couples she encountered during huge protests two years ago.

It tells the story of a young woman meeting her boyfriend's parents after he is arrested for taking part in the protests. The boyfriend's mother is opposed to the movement, his father sympathetic.

The Cantonese title Zap Uk (literally "clean up the house") is a reference to how friends and family would often remove any incriminating items once a loved one was arrested.

But Mok said Hong Kong's film censors were not happy with what was submitted and ordered her to make 14 cuts.

Among the changes they demanded was removing a line from the father saying their son was a first aid volunteer who was "only out there to save the people" as well as deleting a scene where the same character, a truck driver, charges protesters a discounted fare.

The censors also demanded the film be renamed and carry a warning that it showed criminal offences.