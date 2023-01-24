Flower sales bloom as Hong Kong celebrates Chinese New Year with most COVID-19 restrictions dropped

HONG KONG: After years of muted celebrations caused by COVID-19 restrictions, Chinese New Year in Hong Kong is blooming again.

Flower sales are up, with farms and florists reporting a jump in purchases this year. Some told CNA they were almost sold out.

Flowers are more than just a festive decoration in the city. They hold deeper meanings including prosperity, health, fortune, love and family unity – even more symbolic in a year of reunions made possible by eased restrictions.