Hong Kong police deploy bomb squad to a court

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police evacuated 32 people from a city court on Tuesday (Nov 16) and deployed explosive disposal experts, police said, while media reported that suspicious envelopes addressed to judges had been sent to two different courts.

Police said they responded to reports from staff at the West Kowloon Court, where the evacuation took place, but did not immediately give further details.

The city government said it deplored intimidation of judges.

Hong Kong judges have faced criticism from both pro-Beijing and democracy supporters in a city deeply divided following prolonged anti-government unrest in 2019.