Hong Kong court rejects government ban on democracy protest song

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong judge denied on Friday a government request for an injunction banning "Glory to Hong Kong", an anthem that emerged from the city's huge pro-democracy protests in 2019.

"I cannot be satisfied that it is just and convenient to grant the injunction," said Judge Anthony Chan in his ruling. "This application is accordingly dismissed."

The Hong Kong government had in June requested an injunction order so that the song - penned anonymously - would be banned from being disseminated or performed "with the intention of inciting others to commit secession or with a seditious intent".

But Chan said in his ruling that banning "Glory to Hong Kong" would raise serious freedom of expression issues.

"I believe that the intrusion to freedom of expression here, especially to innocent third parties, is what is referred to in public law as 'chilling effects'," he wrote.