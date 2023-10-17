Hong Kong court rules that gay couples get equal housing rights

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court on Tuesday (Oct 17) dismissed a government bid to deny same-sex married couples the right to rent and own public housing saying that it was "discriminatory in nature" and a complete denial of such couples' rights.

The ruling by Hong Kong's Court of Appeal is the latest in a series of legal breakthroughs for gay rights advocates in the global financial hub this year.

The government had challenged two High Court rulings that it was "unconstitutional and unlawful" for the city's housing authority to exclude same-sex couples who married abroad from public housing.

The appeal involved two cases, one in which the authority had declined to consider a permanent resident's application to rent a public flat with his husband, because their marriage in Canada was not recognised in Hong Kong.

The other involved a same-sex couple who were denied joint-ownership of a government-subsidised flat by the authority because their marriage in Britain was not recognised in Hong Kong.