Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Hong Kong court rules that gay couples get equal housing rights
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Hong Kong court rules that gay couples get equal housing rights

Hong Kong court rules that gay couples get equal housing rights

This file photo taken on Nov 26, 2016 shows participants of Hong Kong's annual pride parade walk through the streets with a large rainbow flag. (Photo: AFP)

17 Oct 2023 12:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court on Tuesday (Oct 17) dismissed a government bid to deny same-sex married couples the right to rent and own public housing saying that it was "discriminatory in nature" and a complete denial of such couples' rights.

The ruling by Hong Kong's Court of Appeal is the latest in a series of legal breakthroughs for gay rights advocates in the global financial hub this year.

The government had challenged two High Court rulings that it was "unconstitutional and unlawful" for the city's housing authority to exclude same-sex couples who married abroad from public housing.

The appeal involved two cases, one in which the authority had declined to consider a permanent resident's application to rent a public flat with his husband, because their marriage in Canada was not recognised in Hong Kong.

The other involved a same-sex couple who were denied joint-ownership of a government-subsidised flat by the authority because their marriage in Britain was not recognised in Hong Kong.

Court of Appeal justices Jeremy Poon, Aarif Barma and Thomas Au said in a written judgment that the authority's treatment of gay married couples was "discriminatory in nature" and they should be afforded equal treatment.

"The differential treatment in the present cases is a more severe form of indirect discrimination than most cases because the criterion is one which same-sex couples can never meet," the judges said in their ruling.

One of the men involved in the second case, Henry Li, welcomed the ruling in a post on Facebook.

Rights group Hong Kong Marriage Equality also welcomed the decision saying it had made clear "that discrimination and unequal treatment on the ground of sexual orientation has no place in public policy decisions".

Hong Kong's top court in September ruled against same-sex marriage but acknowledged the need for same-sex couples "for access to an alternative legal framework in order to meet basic social requirements".

The government was given two years to come up with the framework.

A Hong Kong court in September sided with a married lesbian couple who argued that both women should have parental status over their child born via reciprocal IVF.

Activists in other parts of Asia are watching Hong Kong's courts in the hope that their rulings could influence campaigns for reform elsewhere.

Source: Reuters/jo

Related Topics

Hong Kong LGBT

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.