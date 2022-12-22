Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Hong Kong court rejects bid to terminate sedition trial of Stand News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Hong Kong court rejects bid to terminate sedition trial of Stand News

Hong Kong court rejects bid to terminate sedition trial of Stand News

Former Stand News editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen leaves the court after release on bail over his charge of conspiring to publish "Seditious Publications" in Hong Kong on Dec 13, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

22 Dec 2022 01:12PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2022 01:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong Court on Thursday (Dec 22) rejected an application to terminate a sedition trial against now-defunct online media outlet Stand News, a case that could see two former top editors jailed if convicted.

Former editors Chung Pui-kuen, 53, and Patrick Lam, 35, and the outlet's parent company, Best Pencil (Hong Kong), have been charged with conspiracy to publish seditious material related to news articles and commentaries between July 2020 and December last year.

They have pleaded not guilty and are free on bail. Sedition is punishable by a maximum two years jail.

Defence lawyers Audrey Eu and David Ma applied to terminate the proceedings arguing the National Security Department had improperly handled evidence related to scores of additional articles prosecutors have cited as seditious since the trial began.

But District Court Judge Kwok Wai-kin said the defence could not prove that the prosecution had failed to disclose relevant material in a way that would compromise the fairness of the trial, or would "abuse the court procedures in future hearings".

Stand News was forced to shut and took down all their online content after police raided its office and arrested seven former editorial staff and board members in December 2021.

Hong Kong's government has said press freedom is enshrined in the city's mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

Hong Kong trial news court

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.