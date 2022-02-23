Hong Kong COVID-19 cases hit record as compulsory testing looms

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported a record 8,674 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday (Feb 23), as the city prepares for compulsory testing of its residents after authorities extended the toughest social restrictions imposed since the pandemic began.

Health authorities reported 24 deaths compared with Tuesday's 32, as they step up measures, with assistance from their mainland counterparts, to contain the outbreak.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported 6,211 new cases.

With the city's testing, treatment and isolation capacity already stretched to the maximum, University of Hong Kong researchers predicted new infections could peak at 180,000 a day next month.

"We are really at the limit," Lau Ka-hin, chief manager for quality and standards of the Hospital Authority, an oversight department, told reporters.