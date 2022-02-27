Logo
Hong Kong reports record 26,026 daily COVID-19 cases
Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary makeshift treatment area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on Feb 18, 2022. (Photo: AP/Kin Cheung)

27 Feb 2022 04:58PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2022 04:58PM)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong health authorities on Sunday (Feb 27) reported a record 26,026 daily COVID-19 infections, as an outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant overwhelms healthcare facilities and proves increasingly hard to control.

On Saturday, authorities said they would adjust COVID-19 testing procedures to allow some people to test from home to ease long queues at designated testing centres, as the city's outbreak proves increasingly hard to control.

Health secretary Sophia Chan said about 1.3 million rapid testing kits would be handed out to those in higher risk areas and jobs, and people testing positive would have to register their results online.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Hong Kong COVID-19

