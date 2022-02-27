Hong Kong reports record 26,026 daily COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG: Hong Kong health authorities on Sunday (Feb 27) reported a record 26,026 daily COVID-19 infections, as an outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant overwhelms healthcare facilities and proves increasingly hard to control.

On Saturday, authorities said they would adjust COVID-19 testing procedures to allow some people to test from home to ease long queues at designated testing centres, as the city's outbreak proves increasingly hard to control.

Health secretary Sophia Chan said about 1.3 million rapid testing kits would be handed out to those in higher risk areas and jobs, and people testing positive would have to register their results online.