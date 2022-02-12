Hong Kong reports record COVID-19 cases, seeks China support

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported a record 1,514 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Feb 12), as officials struggling to contain an expanding outbreak despite the most stringent restrictions yet met across the border to discuss support from China.

Hong Kong and mainland China are among few places in the world still aiming to suppress every COVID-19 outbreak instead of trying to live with the virus, but the Omicron variant has proven tough to keep under control in the global financial hub.

New infections were up from Friday's 1,325, and another 1,500 or so came out positive in preliminary tests which may be added to the count in the near future. Three people died.

"This is the toughest battle against the virus of the past two years," Edwin Tsui, controller of the Centre for Health Protection, told reporters.

"Please stay at home. We need your cooperation."