Hong Kong COVID-19 cluster in housing prompts partial lockdown

HONG KONG: Hong Kong expanded a partial lockdown and tightened pandemic restrictions on Tuesday (Jan 25) after more than 200 cases of COVID-19 were discovered at a public housing estate.

Hong Kong has already suspended many overseas flights and requires arrivals be quarantined, similar to mainland China’s “zero-tolerance” approach to the virus that has placed millions under lockdowns and mandates mask wearing, rigorous case tracing and mass testing.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said a second residential block at the Kwai Chung housing complex would be locked down for five days. The block where the virus was first discovered is already under lockdown, which will now be extended from five to seven days.

The measures aimed to “play safe protecting the residents as well as preventing the spread of the virus," Lam told reporters.

Schools have been closed and restaurants cannot offer in-house dining after 6pm in a return to previous measures to contain surges in cases. Compulsory testing has been ordered on people who reside in or visited buildings where the virus was detected.