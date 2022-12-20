Hong Kong to drop COVID-19 test requirements for bars, entertainment venues

HONG KONG: People in Hong Kong will from Thursday (Dec 22) no longer need to show a negative COVID-19 test to get into bars and restaurants, while cinemas and performing venues will be allowed to operate at full capacity, health authorities said.

"The government is looking deeply into where we can further relax measures so we can go back to normal life," Libby Lee, the city's undersecretary for health told a media briefing on Tuesday.

While bar and restaurant customers have had to show a negative test, entertainment venues such as cinemas, museums and theme parks have been operating at 85 per cent of capacity.

Hong Kong has for nearly three years largely followed China's lead in tackling the novel coronavirus.

The latest easing of pandemic precautions in the city comes a week after Hong Kong announced that people arriving in the Chinese territory from outside mainland China or from Macao would no longer face COVID-19 movement controls or be barred from certain venues.

The city government last week also scrapped a mandatory COVID-19 mobile application that was required to check in to most venues such as gyms, beauty salons and schools

Earlier this month, Hong Kong cut the isolation period for COVID-19 patients and their close contacts from seven days to five.

The requirement for arrivals to Hong Kong to undergo daily rapid antigen tests was similarly reduced from seven to five days. They must, however, still take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on their day of arrival and on their third day.