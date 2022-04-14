Hong Kong confirms it will ease COVID-19 restrictions from Apr 21

HONG KONG: Hong Kong confirmed on Thursday (Apr 14) it will ease some of the world's most stringent COVID-19 restrictions, allowing beauty parlours, cinemas and gyms to reopen from Apr 21 as infections in the global financial hub hover below 2,000 per day.

The Chinese-ruled city has been hit by a fifth wave of coronavirus since early this year that has battered business and led to more than 8,600 deaths, many in the past two months, although cases have dropped in recent days.

Coronavirus restrictions have battered businesss and helped fuel a net outflow of around 70,000 people in February and March, up from nearly 17,000 in December, raising concerns over the city's status as a global financial centre.

The government said on Thursday up to four people could gather at any time from Apr 21, up from two currently, and restaurants could stay open until 10pm, extending opening hours for dining venues across the city from 6pm. Schools are also due to resume face-to-face classes from next week.

Bars, beaches and barbeque sites remain closed.