Elderly care homes in eye of Hong Kong's deadly COVID-19 storm

HONG KONG: Kathleen Wong thought her 89-year-old mother was lucky to get a coveted spot in a government nursing home, but now she watches in horror as a coronavirus wave tears through Hong Kong's elderly population.

Care homes have become the epicentre of the city's worst outbreak, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of all deaths since January when an Omicron-fuelled resurgence kicked off.

Hong Kong has recorded nearly 3,000 deaths this year, with the majority among the elderly, the city's most vaccine-hesitant group.

"I am on tenterhooks all the time, fearing a sudden call with bad news," Wong told AFP.

Her mother, who has a cognitive disorder and needs help eating, is among the nearly 60,000 residents living in Hong Kong's elderly care homes.

The facilities have recorded more than 1,700 deaths among 22,070 infected tenants - a fatality rate nearing 8 per cent.

Overwhelmed with bodies piling up and elderly patients waiting in outdoor makeshift wards, Hong Kong's hospitals have started turning people away.

This has pushed unequipped and understaffed facilities to battle the disease on their own, said Cheng Ching-fat, secretary-general of the Community Care and Nursing Home Workers General Union.

"Care homes do not have any design or facilities for quarantine," he told AFP.

"Forcing the elderly to return to care homes is not much different from sending them to die."