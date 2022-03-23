Hong Kong hopes to 'resolve' COVID-19 flight-ban rule as frustration grows

HONG KONG: Hong Kong is looking to amend its coronavirus travel restrictions that have largely sealed off the international business and tourism hub for two years to the growing anger of residents and businesses, the city leader said on Wednesday (Mar 23).

Many residents have not been able to return to the city because of a shortage of mandatory quarantine hotels and city leader Carrie Lam suggested in a media briefing that more space would be provided.

But an equally pressing issue for many has been a rule that bans an airline from flying to the city for 14 days if it carries several people who test positive for the coronavirus upon arrival.

The city's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific, said on Tuesday it would only operate one flight every two weeks from popular destinations including the United States and Britain because of the rule, compounding a feeling of isolation that many frustrated residents feel.

Lam, asked what the government might do about the rule and if that was any chance it could be scrapped, said: "I can only say that we know the problem, and we are looking on how we could resolve this without compromising our border control measures."