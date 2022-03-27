Hong Kong halves flight suspensions triggered by COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG: Hong Kong announced on Sunday (Mar 27) it will halve the period for which it suspends international flights that bring in passengers infected with COVID-19, as the aviation industry increasingly voices alarm over the continued difficulty of operating in the city.

Once a global logistics and transportation hub, Hong Kong has imposed some of the world's harshest travel restrictions under its zero-COVID policy.

One of these measures is the city's "route-specific suspension mechanism", which previously banned an airline from flying a particular route for 14 days if three or more infections were found among a flight's passengers.

In the early hours of Sunday, the government announced the suspension period would be shortened from 14 days to a week, beginning Apr 1.

Airlines have been lobbying for its complete removal, but Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said there was "no room for major relaxation" as preventing imported infections remained "a fundamental pillar of Hong Kong's anti-epidemic policy".

Last Monday, Hong Kong took its first step in easing travel restrictions as the city moves past the peak of its deadliest virus wave, saying it would lift a flight ban from nine countries from April.

But its pace of reopening still lags behind regional counterparts - especially rival financial hub Singapore, which said last Thursday it will lift restrictions on all vaccinated travellers this week.