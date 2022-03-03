Top Hong Kong coronavirus expert says mass-testing plan 'unhelpful'

HONG KONG: One of Hong Kong's top coronavirus experts on Thursday (Mar 3) joined a growing chorus of criticism over plans to test the entire city, saying doing so during its worst-ever outbreak would have little impact.

The Asian financial hub is registering tens of thousands of new cases each day, overwhelming hospitals and shattering the city's zero-COVID strategy.

China has ordered local officials to stamp out the current wave even as studies estimate as many as a quarter of the city's residents may have already been infected.

Authorities plan to test all 7.4 million residents later this month and are scrambling to build a network of isolation camps and temporary hospitals, with China's help, to house the infected.

The criticism from Yuen Kwok-yung, a veteran microbiologist who led the city's fight against SARS in 2003, follows multiple other local health experts taking issue with the strategy this week.

Yuen, a key government pandemic adviser, said mass testing can help break transmission chains when there are "only a few dozen or a few hundred cases a day" and has been deployed successfully in mainland China when outbreaks first emerge.

"If we are recording over 50,000 new cases every day, I don't think (mass testing) will be very helpful," he told reporters.

"If we do not have sufficient isolation facilities, the effectiveness of compulsory testing will be very low."

Yuen's comments add to a growing gulf between Hong Kong experts and their mainland counterparts, who are increasingly directing the city's fight via a joint task force set up in neighbouring Shenzhen.

China is the only major economy still hewing to a zero-COVID strategy.