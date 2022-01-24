Some Hong Kong civil servants to work from home as COVID-19 spreads

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will take steps from Tuesday (Jan 25) to cut the number of civil servants working in their offices, as it battles a spate of COVID-19 infections in the run-up to the busy Chinese New Year holiday.

Daily cases hit an 18-month high of 140 on Sunday, as a weekend surge in infections linked to a congested public housing estate sent authorities in the Asian financial hub scrambling to rein in the virus.

Some employees would "work from home as much as possible", the government said in a statement on Monday, adding that individual departments might temporarily cut back on some public services as a result.

Ahead of next week's Chinese New Year holiday, Hong Kong has locked down thousands of people in the Kwai Chung estate for five days. About 35,000 face some curbs and must have daily tests, leader Carrie Lam said over the weekend after a visit.