Hong Kong's COVID-19 hamster cull sparks fear of owners abandoning pets

HONG KONG: A mass hamster cull in Hong Kong sparked fears among animal welfare groups on Wednesday (Jan 19) that panicky people would abandon their pets after 11 of the rodents from one pet shop in the city tested positive for COVID-19.

The local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which runs veterinary clinics, told Reuters it received "numerous" enquiries from worried pet owners, asking what to do about the latest scare.

"We urge the pet owners not to panic or abandon their pets," SPCA said in a statement.

Scientists around the world and Hong Kong health and veterinary authorities have said there was no evidence that animals play a major role in human contagion with the coronavirus.

But having pursued a policy of zero tolerance for COVID-19, Hong Kong government officials took no chances after a series of recent infections with the Delta variant were traced back to a worker at a pet shop.

Hundreds of samples were collected from animals, including rabbits and chinchillas, but only the hamsters tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in officials giving orders for about 2,000 hamsters from 34 pet shops to be put down "humanely".