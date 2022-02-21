Hong Kong maps terms of COVID-19 vaccine pass, with some exemptions

HONG KONG: Hong Kong confirmed on Monday (Feb 21) that its vaccine bubble will be expanded to include shopping malls and supermarkets, but said exemptions and random inspections would happen at some sites, as authorities battles a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The government will launch a controversial "vaccine passport" on Thursday that allows only inoculated people to enter places such as supermarkets and clubhouses, a move some critics say raises privacy concerns in the Asian financial hub.

The plan requires those aged 12 and above, except for those with medical exemptions, to have taken at least one dose of a vaccine in order to enter the specified premises.

The final stage of the scheme, by the end of June, will see those older than 18 required to have had three vaccine doses, authorities said.

Amid concerns over how the system will be policed and implemented, authorities said certain exemptions would be granted to those who must pass through shopping malls during commutes and also for those ordering takeaway food.

Random inspections will also be performed at some venues, amid limited resources.