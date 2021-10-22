Hong Kong government criticises US safe haven scheme for 'fugitives'

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong government on Friday (Oct 22) criticised Washington for its "safe haven" scheme for Hong Kong residents to stay and work in the United States amid Beijing's crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in the Chinese territory.

In August, US President Joe Biden announced a temporary safe haven scheme for Hong Kong residents, allowing what could be thousands of people to extend their stay in response to the crackdown.

Biden cited "compelling foreign policy reasons" for the plan given China's continued "assault on Hong Kong's autonomy".

Details of the scheme were released on Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security, helping formalise the eligibility of Hong Kong residents travelling on various travel documents to work and live in the United States for up to 18 months.

A Hong Kong government spokesman called the move an act of "blatant interference" in Hong Kong affairs.

"Governments that not only harbour but invite or encourage fugitive offenders to live in their country wantonly disregard the rule of law and expose their hypocrisy for all to see," the statement added.