Police arrest vice-chairwoman of Hong Kong democracy group

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Wednesday (Sep 8) arrested the vice-chairwoman of a pro-democracy group that organises the annual Jun 4 rally to commemorate those who died in the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, in the latest blow to the opposition movement.

Activist and barrister Chow Hang Tung of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China was arrested at her office in the central business district, an eyewitness said.

Her arrest came hours before she was due to represent detained opposition politician Gwyneth Ho, who is charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under a Beijing-imposed national security law, at a bail hearing.

Police sent a letter to the alliance in August requesting information about its membership, finances and activities by Sep 7, according to a copy the group sent to reporters.

The letter accused the alliance of being "an agent of foreign forces". Failure to provide the information by the deadline could result in a HK$100,000 (US$12,800) fine and six months in jail, the letter said.