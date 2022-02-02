Hong Kong denies US law scholar visa to teach at university

HONG KONG: An American legal scholar specialising in LGBTQ rights said Wednesday (Feb 2) he was denied a visa to teach at a Hong Kong university, as concerns deepen about academic freedom in the city.

Hong Kong's universities rank among the top in Asia but have found themselves caught up in Beijing's crackdown on dissent following huge and sometimes violent democracy protests in 2019.

Legal scholar Ryan Thoreson said he was hired by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the city's oldest, to teach human rights law as a tenure-track assistant professor, but his visa application was rejected.

"(The government) hadn't given an explanation for it, but it just showed up on the immigration website saying the application had been refused," Thoreson told AFP.

Thoreson previously taught at Yale and currently works as an LGBTQ rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, which has repeatedly criticised China's rights record - including the crackdown in Hong Kong.