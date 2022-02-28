Hong Kong domestic helpers abandoned as COVID-19 takes a toll

HONG KONG: A rapid spread in COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong has put the plight of domestic helpers in the global financial hub in the spotlight after some were fired or made homeless by their employers when they tested positive for coronavirus.

Hong Kong has around 340,000 domestic helpers, most hailing from either the Philippines or Indonesia. Many families in the city depend on live-in helpers for housekeeping and to look after the elderly and children, with the minimum wage set at HK$4,630 (US$593) per month.

Under Hong Kong law, migrant domestic workers must live with their employers, often residing in tiny rooms or sharing the bedrooms of the children they care for.

Reports from helper support groups and local media of these workers being kicked out or fired have triggered appeals from Philippine authorities for the Chinese-ruled city to protect and support the domestic workers.

The Hong Kong Federation of Asian Domestic Workers Unions told Reuters last week it had received more than 20 cases of domestic helpers who had tested positive for COVID-19 being fired.

Hong Kong's Labour Department has warned employers it is an offence to sack those infected. People who break the law could face a fine of up to HK$100,000. The department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Two domestic helpers who said they were abandoned by their employers and left on the streets after testing positive for COVID-19 told Reuters they felt helpless and traumatised by the experience.

"I was depressed, hopeless, and felt anxiety because I am in a foreign country," said one of the helpers, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue. She said her employers gave her medicine, but told her to leave their home and find a shelter to stay at, so she did not infect the family.

"All I was thinking about was where to get food and where to find a place to stay because it was very cold outside," said the woman, who has been working in Hong Kong as a domestic helper since 2005.

The other helper, who has been in Hong Kong for four years, said she felt discriminated against, and would now rather return to the Philippines than stay in Hong Kong.