Hong Kong's Carrie Lam says she will not seek second term as city leader

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday (Apr 4) she will not run for a second term as chief executive of the global financial hub in a leadership election due to take place on May 8.

The election was pushed back from Mar 27 to give the government time to battle a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than a million of the 7.4 million people in the former British colony.

Hong Kong's chief secretary John Lee, the number two official in the city, is also set to resign in order to join a race in May to become its new leader, broadcaster TVB said, citing an unidentified source.

Lee, 64, a security official during the prolonged and often violent 2019 protests, was promoted in 2021 in a move some analysts said signalled Beijing's priorities for the city related to security rather than finance or the economy.

Lee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, it has had four chief executives, who all struggled to balance the democratic aspirations of some residents with the vision of China's Communist Party leaders.