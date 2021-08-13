First Hong Kong election under revamped system to be largely uncontested

After the one-week nomination period ended on Thursday, the government said it had received just 1,056 nominations for the 980 seats open to competition.

A new committee which can disqualify candidates is tasked by law to work closely with Chinese security authorities to vet contenders for the election committee as well as the leadership election in 2022.

The composition of the election committee is the latest blow to the opposition movement which has seen scores of members arrested, jailed or flee Hong Kong since Beijing imposed a national security law on the city last year.

Membership of the committee for 117 community-level district councillors dominated by democrats was scrapped and more than 500 seats designated for Chinese business, political and interest groups were added.

Representation from professional subsectors that traditionally had a bigger pro-democracy presence, including legal, education, social welfare, medical and health services, was diluted by the addition of ex-officio members which reduced the number of elected seats.

Twenty-three of the 36 subsectors that are open for contest, totalling about 600 seats, will not see any competition because the number of candidates matched the number of seats, suggesting coordination of nominations.