Hong Kong's elite join leadership candidate John Lee's campaign as Beijing watches

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's sole leadership candidate John Lee has picked nearly 150 heavyweights, including the city's richest man Li Ka-shing and other powerful businessmen and politicians, to join his advisory teams to show broad support for his bid.

Lee, the former number 2 official of the Asian financial hub, is set to replace Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Jul 1 with backing from Beijing.

"The members have rich experience and contribution to the society ... they will be helpful to the platform drafting and other work in the future," Lee's campaign office director Tam Yiu-chung told reporters on Wednesday.

Lee is expected to announce his platform later this month, media reports said, ahead of the election on May 8.

Since Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, there have been four chief executives, all of whom have struggled to balance the democratic aspirations of some residents with the vision of China's Communist leaders.

All of the city's leaders have been backed by Beijing and chosen by an "election committee" stacked with Beijing loyalists.