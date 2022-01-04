Logo
Hong Kong to expand 'vaccine bubble' from Feb 24 to combat COVID-19 spread
People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walk on a street in Hong Kong, China, Nov 29, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Lam Yik)

04 Jan 2022 10:38AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 10:38AM)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Jan 4) the government will expand a "vaccine bubble" from Feb 24 to include venues such as gyms, cinemas and libraries as the city steps up its fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Only vaccinated people would be allowed into those venues.

Lam was speaking at a weekly press conference a day after health authorities confirmed a fifth case of Omicron in the local community from a cluster at a restaurant that was spread by an infected pilot.

Source: Reuters/dv

