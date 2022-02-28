Hong Kong facilities for storing dead bodies stretched as COVID-19 deaths climb

HONG KONG: Facilities for storing dead bodies at hospitals and public mortuaries in Hong Kong are struggling to keep pace with a record number of COVID-19 infections and deaths, eclipsing authorities' attempts to control a deepening outbreak.

Dozens of bodies are waiting in hospital accident and emergency rooms across the global financial hub to be transported to mortuaries, said Tony Ling, head of the city's Public Doctors Association.

"These bodies now need extra time to wait for collection because resources are just so tight", due to manpower and storage capacity shortages, he said.

The government and Hospital Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There have been more than 600 coronavirus-linked deaths in Hong Kong since the start of the pandemic in 2020, less than in other similar major cities.

However, numbers are climbing daily with a record 83 deaths on Sunday. Around 300 deaths have been recorded in the past week, with the majority unvaccinated residents.

Hong Kong has a large proportion of unvaccinated elderly despite a recent pick-up in vaccinations. Many have hesitated to be inoculated due to a fear of side effects and complacency due to the city's success in controlling the virus in 2021.

Medical experts have said the city of 7.4 million residents could see cumulative deaths from the virus potentially rising to around 3,206 by mid-May.