Hong Kong film producer announces bid to become city's new leader

HONG KONG: Hong Kong film producer and kung fu master Sin Kwok Lam said on Wednesday (Jan 19) he intends to run in the city's leadership race, a surprise move that comes as incumbent Chief Executive Carrie Lam has yet to confirm whether she will run for a second term.

The 65-year-old is the first person to announce their candidacy ahead of the election on Mar 27. Lam, who has presided over some of Hong Kong's most tumultuous periods in history, is due to end her term in June.

Willing candidates need the backing of a powerful "patriots-only" electoral body formed by 1,500 pro-Beijing people in Hong Kong. It was unclear whether Sin had such support.

In a YouTube video, Sin said his Internet supporters convinced him to change his mind on not getting involved in politics.

"Under the new election system, I believe every capable and reliable patriot can join the new chief executive election," Sin said. "I believe that I have the ability to win."