Asia

Hong Kong fire forces 3,400 people to evacuate
Hong Kong fire forces 3,400 people to evacuate

Firefighters battle a fire in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, on Mar 24, 2023. (Photo: AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

24 Mar 2023 07:24PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2023 07:24PM)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong firefighters were battling a blaze on Friday (Mar 24) at a warehouse that forced 3,400 people to evacuate, including students, police said.

Thick smoke was seen pouring out from the building where the fire broke out around 2pm at the warehouse on Fat Tseung Street in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area in Kowloon, the government said.

Two persons who worked near the site felt sick after inhaling thick smoke, and people from four schools and one residential building nearby had to be evacuated, police said.

“There is a chance that the number of people involved in the evacuation will rise further,” police said. The cause of the fire was unclear.

Passersby look at the fire from a footbridge in Cheung Sha Wan, a residential and industrial area, in Hong Kong, on Mar 24, 2023. (Photo: AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Police officers are seen near a warehouse where a fire took place, in Cheung Sha Wan in Hong Kong, on Mar 24, 2023. (Photo: AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Officers at the scene had to wear breathing apparatus. The government opened a temporary shelter at a sports centre for residents in need and advised members of the public to close their doors and windows if they were being affected by the smoke and odour.

Source: AP/ga

