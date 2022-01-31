Hong Kong sees first 'seditious publication' jailings since handover

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's courts jailed two people for publishing seditious content on Monday (Jan 31), the first time the colonial-era law has been used to secure a conviction for printed content since the city's 1997 handover to China.

Sedition is a throwback to Hong Kong's British colonial past but has been dusted off as authorities carry out a widespread crackdown on dissent in the wake of 2019's democracy protests.

Multiple people - including journalists, union members and a prominent radio DJ - have been detained under the law and are facing upcoming trials.

A woman last year was jailed for "conspiracy to commit a seditious act" over a pro-democracy chat group she ran which revealed personal details about police officers.

But Monday's verdicts were the first seditious publication convictions since the return to Chinese rule.

Kim Chiang Chung-sang, 41, a former property manager, was given eight months in jail for putting up posters outside a kindergarten and the city's High Court.

The posters criticised the judiciary for convicting a man last year at the first trial under a national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong to neuter dissent.

Acting Chief Magistrate Peter Law said Chiang was "challenging the rule of law" and trying to "poison children quietly".