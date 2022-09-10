Five Hong Kong speech therapists jailed for conspiracy to 'brainwash' children with cartoons

HONG KONG: Five Hong Kong speech therapists were sentenced on Saturday (Sep 10) to 19 months in jail for conspiracy to publish seditious children's books, featuring cartoons of sheep and wolves that prosecutors had deemed anti-government.

The five were convicted on Wednesday under a colonial-era sedition law in a case denounced by rights campaigners as a "brazen act of repression", which the Hong Kong government has rejected.

The defendants, who had pleaded not guilty, were accused of publishing three books featuring cartoons of sheep fighting against wolves.

District Court Judge Kwok Wai Kin said the defendants had to be punished "not because of the publication or the words but because of their harm or the risk of harm to the minds of children", saying the works sowed seeds of "instability".

"What the defendants have done to the children aged four and above was in fact a brain-washing exercise with a view to guiding the very young children to accept their views and values," Kwok said.

Lorie Lai, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Marco Fong, aged 26 to 29, were convicted by Kwok, who was handpicked by the city's leader to try national security cases.

The books referred to events including the city's mass pro-democracy protests in 2019 and the case of 12 democracy protesters who fled Hong Kong by speedboat in 2020 and were captured by the Chinese coastguard.

In one book, wolves want to occupy a village and eat the sheep, who in turn start to fight back.