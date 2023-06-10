Giant rubber duck deflated due to Hong Kong's baking heat

HONG KONG: One of two giant rubber ducks anchored in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour as part of an art installation was deflated on Saturday (Jun 10) to protect it from the heat.

The exhibition by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, featuring twin 18m inflatable ducks, was unveiled to the public on Friday.

It came a decade after one of Hofman's air-filled avians first visited the city, with the artist saying the new work would bring "double luck".

But organisers had to let the air out of one bird due to high summer temperatures, which on Saturday reached highs of 33 degrees Celsius.

The "rubber duck skin had become strained because the hot weather has caused air pressure to rise", the organisers said in a statement.

The affected installation was drained of air to "avoid risk" and was pending repair, organisers said, leaving just one sitting duck in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour.